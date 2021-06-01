http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/EndVXLcOFpM/for-the-children-times-style.php

I’m guessing you probably missed the May 26 New York Times page-one feature on children killed in the Gaza war “They were only children.” As Robert Satloff writes, the Times spread displayed thumbnail photos of “69 youths under 18 years old – 67 Palestinians and two Israelis, one Arab and one Jewish – killed in the 11 days of conflict between Israel and Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).”

Satloff’s long deconstruction of the Times feature is posted at the Times of Israel under the heading “What’s wrong with the NY Times’ report on children’s deaths? So much.” Subhead: “It’s a one-sided article that obscured whether Hamas was an information source, which deaths were caused by ‘friendly fire,’ and why Israel used force at all.”

Satloff’s post presents a classic case study in media manipulation and deception. Skip the testimonial to Abe Foxman with which Satloff opens and proceed directly to Doing journalism in Gaza and what follows.

Twitchy picks up the Twitter feed of Professor Gerald Steinberg commenting further on the Times feature. Professor Steinberg is the founder and president of NGO Monitor. The Twitchy post collecting his tweets on the Times feature is “And BOOM goes the dynamite: Blue-check prof takes the NYT APART in brutal thread for pushing Palestinian propaganda on their front page”

It’s an old story in the case of the Times, but it really shouldn’t go without noting. The Twitchy post includes the choice example below.

Hey @nytimes, how do you think Israel manages to kill the same child every war? pic.twitter.com/gh5W8aM6Z6 — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) May 29, 2021

