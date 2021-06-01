https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-trump-endorses-sen-john-kennedy-reelection?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a full-throated endorsement of GOP Sen. John Kennedy for reelection.

“Fantastic news for Louisiana and the U.S.A.—Senator John Kennedy will be seeking re-election! John is strong on Crime, the Border, our Military, our Veterans, Pro-Life, Energy and the Economy, and our very much under siege Second Amendment. Unlike Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get re-elected, and then went “stupid,” John Kennedy is the real deal—a brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump declared in a statement.

The Louisiana Republican, who entered office in 2017, is seeking to secure reelection in the 2022 contest.

