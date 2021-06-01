https://hannity.com/media-room/fury-parents-blast-nyc-prep-school-over-sex-ed-for-1st-graders-consent-for-hugs-from-family/

DeSANTIS: ‘Critical Race Theory is Teaching People to Hate Our Country and Hate Each Other’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.21

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped “Critical Race Theory” on ‘Hannity’ this week; saying the ideology is “basically teaching people to hate our country” and to “hate each other.”

“Critical Race Theory is basically teaching people to hate our country, hate each other. It’s divisive, and it’s basically an identity politics version of Marxism. It has no place in the classroom and certainly shouldn’t be funded by taxpayers,” said the Governor.

“We’re going to have a de-politicized curriculum; we’re not going to let that stuff in there. That’s going to serve the students in Florida well for years to come,” he added.

Ron DeSantis addressed reporters last month on his state’s push to get all children back into the classrooms; saying things like “Critical Race Theory” don’t deserve a single penny from Floridian taxpayers.

“There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” said DeSantis.

“We will invest in an accurate and true curriculum,” he added.

GOV. DESANTIS: “There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/YCQWeZNSr0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021

Watch DeSantis’ comments above.