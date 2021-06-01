https://hannity.com/media-room/fury-parents-blast-nyc-prep-school-over-sex-ed-for-1st-graders-consent-for-hugs-from-family/
DeSANTIS: ‘Critical Race Theory is Teaching People to Hate Our Country and Hate Each Other’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.21
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped “Critical Race Theory” on ‘Hannity’ this week; saying the ideology is “basically teaching people to hate our country” and to “hate each other.”
“Critical Race Theory is basically teaching people to hate our country, hate each other. It’s divisive, and it’s basically an identity politics version of Marxism. It has no place in the classroom and certainly shouldn’t be funded by taxpayers,” said the Governor.
“We’re going to have a de-politicized curriculum; we’re not going to let that stuff in there. That’s going to serve the students in Florida well for years to come,” he added.
Ron DeSantis addressed reporters last month on his state’s push to get all children back into the classrooms; saying things like “Critical Race Theory” don’t deserve a single penny from Floridian taxpayers.
“There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” said DeSantis.
“We will invest in an accurate and true curriculum,” he added.
GOV. DESANTIS: “There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/YCQWeZNSr0
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021
Watch DeSantis’ comments above.
‘HATE’ OFF THE CURRICULUM: DeSantis Vows to Scrub ‘Critical Race Theory’ from Public Schools
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.18.21
From Fox News:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week condemned critical race theory, saying there is “no room” for it in Florida classrooms.
DeSantis this week proposed to spend $106 million to support civics education in the state after receiving the boost in funding from the coronavirus stimulus package that President Biden signed into law last week.
Under the governor’s proposal, teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics would get a $3,000 bonus. Some $16.5 million would be devoted to training teachers and principals in civics education. That training would come from civics “coaches,” in-person seminars and virtual learning.
Gov. @RonDeSantisFL announces Florida’s curriculum will “expressly exclude…Critical Race Theory.”
“There’s no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/7y2b40GqDk
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021
Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service, and another $17 million would be targeted for developing civics curricula — excluding critical race theory.
“Florida’s civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” DeSantis said in announcing his proposal this week.
“Let me be clear: There is no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” he continued. “Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”
Read the full report at Fox News.