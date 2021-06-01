https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/06/01/gender-equality-comes-for-crash-test-dummies-n389948
About The Author
Related Posts
Why Does GOP House Member Adam Kinzinger Keep Voting With the Democrats? Redistricting Is Why
March 13, 2021
Gray Matter Matters – Now More Than Ever
April 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy