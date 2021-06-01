https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/george-p-bush-announces-election-bid-serve-texas-attorney-general?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced a bid to serve as the Lone Star State’s attorney general.

Bush is son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, the nephew of former President George W. Bush and the grandchild of former President George H.W. Bush who passed away in 2018.

“I am proud to announce I am a Republican candidate to be the next Texas Attorney General,” Bush said in Austin on Wednesday night, according to CNN.

