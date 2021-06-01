https://www.oann.com/germany-rejects-ukrainian-request-for-arms-deliveries/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germany-rejects-ukrainian-request-for-arms-deliveries



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during his annual news conference at the Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv, Ukraine May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

June 1, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Tuesday rejected calls for arms deliveries to Kyiv, after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Berlin for assault rifles, radio equipment and armoured vehicles.

“I am convinced the conflict (in eastern Ukraine) can only be resolved by political means,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told journalists ahead of a video conference with his NATO counterparts.

“This will remain the guideline of our engagement with Ukraine, and there will be no change: Arms deliveries won’t help,” he added.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Caroline Copley)

