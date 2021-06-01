https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/texas-voting-laws

Just like the left did in Georgia, Democrats and the media are now insisting that Texas’ new proposed voting laws are a racist threat to democracy. But this time, instead of actually letting democracy play out through a vote, Democrats in the state legislature walked out and stopped the democratic process.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere take a look at the voting bill — which Democrats say is racist because it keeps early voting polls closed on Sundays until 1 o’clock to allow for poll workers to attend church — and explain why they believe the backlash is just another ridiculous display of hypocrisy from the left.

