Robert Reich wants Michael Flynn arrested for ‘publicly advocating for the military overthrow of the US government.’

Huh.

Now, whether or not you think what Flynn said was effed up (this editor happens to think it was pretty bad), he shouldn’t be arrested for it. If people were getting arrested for babbling about overthrowing the government, they should have been arresting a buttload of Lefties and resisters since 2016.

Just sayin’.

Can someone please explain to me why in hell Michael Flynn has not been arrested? This weekend he publicly advocated the violent military overthrow of the United States government. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 31, 2021

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to school Bob with a helpful screenshot.

What a giver.

Guess you could say Glenn kept it simple … heh.

Was Flynn wrong to say such a thing?

In our opinion, yes.

Should he be punished for it?

No.

That’s gonna be over his head. Like almost everything. — Freeborn Boomer (@charlietrips) June 1, 2021

HA!

But people should only be free to speak what I like to hear! The government should make sure no one is allowed to say stuff I don’t agree with. That way the public arena will finally be free and inclusive. — Robert Thomas Porter (@RobertFromUtah) June 1, 2021

Little dictator. — AmPaleocon (@AmPaleocon) June 1, 2021

tbh that’s low hanging fruit — Wells Oliver (@wellsoliver) June 1, 2021

Fair.

Side note, Denzel Washington is SO FINE.

Ahem.

Ok, back to the story.

That man is a college professor which is embarrassing and yet unsurprising — Father of 3 (@whiter069) May 31, 2021

And totally predictable.

I’m sorry sir, this is a Wendy’s drive-thru. For legal matters might I suggest you get yourself a copy of this fine publication that’s tailored to your level of learning and comprehension. pic.twitter.com/cCINfktt6X — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 1, 2021

We should start buying copies of this book in bulk because there are a LOT of people who don’t seem to understand how the First works.

***

