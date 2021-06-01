https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/gonna-do-the-same-in-the-middle-east-us-embassy-to-the-holy-see-kicks-off-pride-month-by-trolling-the-vatican-photo/

Today’s the first day of Pride Month, and the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See isn’t wasting any time celebrating:

What a great use of the Embassy’s time and resources.

Well, we ostensibly have a Catholic in the White House …

Because they know they won’t get burned to the ground in the Holy See. They can’t say that about some other U.S. Embassy locations.

Message received.

