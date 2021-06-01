https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/gonna-do-the-same-in-the-middle-east-us-embassy-to-the-holy-see-kicks-off-pride-month-by-trolling-the-vatican-photo/
Today’s the first day of Pride Month, and the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See isn’t wasting any time celebrating:
The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/Xentlnr16E
— U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021
What a great use of the Embassy’s time and resources.
So embarrassing.
— JO (@jos_jos_jos_jos) June 1, 2021
Crossed a line
— Michaeleen (@hrhan119) June 1, 2021
Just what we want the diplomatic corps to do, right? Shoving a stick in the eye of the Vatican. https://t.co/FQzpcFEBNl
— Thomas S. Kidd (@ThomasSKidd) June 1, 2021
Would be nice if we had some Catholics at the US embassy to the Holy See https://t.co/U0WzW0Tc1a
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2021
Well, we ostensibly have a Catholic in the White House …
GP Hey, @potus @POTUS, why are government employees trolling the Vatican on the taxpayer dime?
Even though you’re not meaningfully Catholic, why unnecessarily piss off an ally? https://t.co/jOrzGae7vV
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 1, 2021
Because they know they won’t get burned to the ground in the Holy See. They can’t say that about some other U.S. Embassy locations.
Gonna do the same in the Middle East?
— ☦ (@johnamonaco) June 1, 2021
Is the embassy in Saudi Arabia hanging a pride flag?
— D10MP (@GK1675) June 1, 2021
now do Riyadh and Beijing
— #BigDuncIn (@RocketNats) June 1, 2021
Anyone have any pictures of the embassies throughout the Middle East flying the rainbow flag this month? https://t.co/5UduD0Rcpd
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 1, 2021
Ah. Gotcha. Will the US embassies in the Middle East be doing the same? https://t.co/X0P1dzWTdX
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 1, 2021
Will the US also fly the rainbow flag at its Saudi and Pakistani embassies or do they only virtue signal where no one will respond to their PR stunt?
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 1, 2021
Call it a just a hunch, but I don’t think you will see this from our embassy in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/CNPa4bIS8c
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2021
Sends a pretty strong message that they feel empowered enough to do this in the Vatican but not at our embassy in Riyadh https://t.co/ZSYya2Ro8C
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2021
Message received.