Today’s the first day of Pride Month, and the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See isn’t wasting any time celebrating:

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/Xentlnr16E — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

What a great use of the Embassy’s time and resources.

So embarrassing. — JO (@jos_jos_jos_jos) June 1, 2021

Crossed a line — Michaeleen (@hrhan119) June 1, 2021

Just what we want the diplomatic corps to do, right? Shoving a stick in the eye of the Vatican. https://t.co/FQzpcFEBNl — Thomas S. Kidd (@ThomasSKidd) June 1, 2021

Would be nice if we had some Catholics at the US embassy to the Holy See https://t.co/U0WzW0Tc1a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2021

Well, we ostensibly have a Catholic in the White House …

GP Hey, @potus @POTUS, why are government employees trolling the Vatican on the taxpayer dime? Even though you’re not meaningfully Catholic, why unnecessarily piss off an ally? https://t.co/jOrzGae7vV — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 1, 2021

Because they know they won’t get burned to the ground in the Holy See. They can’t say that about some other U.S. Embassy locations.

Gonna do the same in the Middle East? — ☦ (@johnamonaco) June 1, 2021

Is the embassy in Saudi Arabia hanging a pride flag? — D10MP (@GK1675) June 1, 2021

now do Riyadh and Beijing — #BigDuncIn (@RocketNats) June 1, 2021

Anyone have any pictures of the embassies throughout the Middle East flying the rainbow flag this month? https://t.co/5UduD0Rcpd — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 1, 2021

Ah. Gotcha. Will the US embassies in the Middle East be doing the same? https://t.co/X0P1dzWTdX — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 1, 2021

Will the US also fly the rainbow flag at its Saudi and Pakistani embassies or do they only virtue signal where no one will respond to their PR stunt? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 1, 2021

Call it a just a hunch, but I don’t think you will see this from our embassy in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/CNPa4bIS8c — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2021

Sends a pretty strong message that they feel empowered enough to do this in the Vatican but not at our embassy in Riyadh https://t.co/ZSYya2Ro8C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2021

Message received.

