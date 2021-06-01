http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Qh5mY4BMtsA/

Google’s own analytics data continues to show that Breitbart News is being censored and suppressed by the tech giant, according to new data seen by Breitbart News and revealed by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in his new book, Breaking the New: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

As Breitbart revealed last summer, Google directly interfered in the 2020 presidential election by suppressing the visibility of Breitbart and other conservative news websites in its search results.

Breitbart’s visibility on searches for “Biden” and “Joe Biden” was wiped out, and searches for the exact wording of Breitbart headlines yielded results from obscure websites that plagiarized the articles’ content in place of the original links from Breitbart’s website.

From Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News:

On April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top ten search positions (the first page of Google search results) for 355 key terms. By July 20, 2020, that number was down to one search term. We had nearly 17,000 terms in the top 100; that number dropped to around 50 by summer of 2020. All of this happened despite Breitbart working diligently with industry experts to optimize our position in search engines. Overall, our Google traffic was down about two-thirds over that time period. We believe most of the remaining third of the traffic was due to searches with the term “Breitbart” in it. If you didn’t use the term “Breitbart,” it was unlikely you’d see any Breitbart results, even if we were one of the Internet’s subject area authorities (think issues like immigration, Donald Trump, and media bias, to name a few). On May 5, 2020, Google killed all of Breitbart’s traffic on stories about Joe Biden. We went from tens of thousands of impressions on searches for “Joe Biden” to literally zero. Google had flipped a switch and turned off the traffic. To reiterate: if you want to search for “Joe Biden” or “Biden,” the chances of you getting a Breitbart article are virtually nil unless you add the word “Breitbart.”

Breitbart News today reveals that, more than a year after Google first shut off Breitbart’s visibility on searches to “Joe Biden,” the tech giant continues to protect the Democrat president from Breitbart’s coverage.

Here is a chart showing visibility for Breitbart News links in searches for “Joe Biden” since Google’s May 2020 algorithm change.

And here is visibility for Breitbart News links in searches containing the words “Joe Biden.”

Data analyzed by Breitbart News also shows continued suppression of Breitbart News links in Google’s rankings, even in searches for Breitbart News headlines.

Search ranking data seen by Breitbart News shows low-quality websites that plagiarize Breitbart’s original content continue to rank higher than Breitbart in Google search results. In searches for the exact wording of 100 randomly selected Breitbart News headlines since October 29th, 2020, obscure websites including Newstral.com, Newsdesk.io, and Nonperele.com consistently outranked Breitbart in Google results by publishing exact copies of Breitbart headlines.

Even on rare occasions when Breitbart News stories do make it to the top of Google search results, Breaking the News reveals a new trick used by the tech giant to control the narrative:

As of February 2021, if you search “Joe Biden Touts ‘Most Extensive & Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization in History of American Politics’ ” (a literal Breitbart.com headline), while the Breitbart article with that exact headline is the fourth result, the top result is a Reuters fact-check titled “Fact check: Clip of Biden taken out of context to portray him as plotting a voter fraud scheme.” (Here’s Biden’s exact quote: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

According to research from leading psychologist Robert Epstein, the manipulation of search results can swing the opinions of undecided voters by double-digit margins.

With a global share of the search engine market that ranges between 88 and 92 percent depending on the year, that makes Google potentially the most powerful actor in global politics — and far less regulated than traditional media.

Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption delves deeper into Google’s massive election interference machine.

