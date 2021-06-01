http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FIaX-8ZiPGA/

During an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) blasted the Biden administration for the handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, which he said was sending the wrong message to the rest of the world.

According to the Texas Republican lawmaker, the takeaway based on U.S. policy was the border is open.

“The Trump administration did a really good job of discouraging illegal immigration,” he said. “A message was very clearly sent to people across the world, that illegal entry into the United States is not going to be accepted. In this administration, the Biden ministration has actually encouraged that and when there have been problems rather than admitting, hey, we’ve got a problem we need to fix. They do things like move COVID relief funds around to help pay for some of these detention facilities. But really, I think the main issue here is we have an administration that is sending a message south of the border and around the world that the United States border is open.”

“And to go ahead and make that journey,” Gooden added. “Go ahead and pay the coyote, pay the cartel and come on up. And when you get here, we’ll let you in, and if we don’t let you in, we’ll reconsider and potentially fly you back on the American taxpayer dollar, which is what this group earlier this week has proposed.”

