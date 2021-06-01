https://www.newsmax.com/politics/nancymace-southcarolina-vandalized/2021/06/01/id/1023449

Rep. Nancy Mace’s home in Charleston, S.C., was vandalized with political graffiti, including “Antifa symbols,” the congresswoman tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Mace, R-S.C., said she woke up on Memorial Day to vulgar language spray-painted on her property and home. Her Twitter thread included pictures of some of the graffiti.

Mace called the incident both sad and a testimony to the current political rhetoric, saying “at some point, we’ve got to just hit pause and say this is not okay. Attacking someone’s property, attacking someone’s family – I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat – nobody deserves this.”

The graffiti included expletives directed at Mace, as well as politicians in general, and many so-called Antifa symbols.

“It makes me incredibly sad. I’m a mom, I have two kids in middle school who live here at this house with me,” Mace said. “No family should ever be treated this way.”

Police power washed the graffiti on Monday, Live 5 News reported. Part of what was spray painted on Mace’s home said “Pass the Pro Act,” referring to a bill that would expand various labor protections connected to the rights of employees to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

In an attempt to track down the perpetrators, police are collecting as much camera footage from the neighborhood as possible.

“There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism,” Mace said in a statement released on Tuesday. “We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs. I’m also concerned for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior. I urge everyone to take a moment to think about their words and their actions at this time … We should take it down a notch.”

She added: “I hope people realize just how hard I’m working with both sides of the aisle – a particularly difficult task – given the vitriol in our current political environment. We can and we should do better for our communities and for the American people.”

This was the second time Mace has been the victim of vandalism in the past year, The Post and Courier reported.

In October, someone scratched a profanity into her car as the then congressional candidate prepared for her final debate with then-Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham. She went on the next month to register an upset victory at the polls.

