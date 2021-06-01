https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/gop-rep-nancy-maces-home-was-spray-painted?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s home, front steps, sidewalk and the street in front of the residence were vandalized with spray painted messages that included “Fuck you Nancy,” “no gods no masters,” “all politicians are bastards,” “pass the pro act,” as well as Antifa symbols.

The House chamber already passed the PRO act earlier this year, though Rep. Mace voted against passage.

The South Carolina freshman lawmaker condemned the act of vandalism perpetrated at her home: “Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, the criminal events at my home where I’m raising my two children are unacceptable no matter your politics. I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers who vandalized my home with Antifa symbols and profanity on Memorial Day,” she said.

A press release noted that last year Mace’s vehicle was defaced: “Mace was also targeted on October 6th, 2020 when her vehicle was keyed with an expletive, the day of her last campaign debate,” the press release states.

