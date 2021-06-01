https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/hillary-clinton-who-opposes-the-filibuster-cheered-on-texas-dems-and-their-filibuster-like-tactic-to-stop-new-voting-law/

Texas Dems in the state House of Representatives walked out en masse Sunday night, preventing the majority Republicans from reaching a quorum and voting to pass a new voting law:

You see, filibuster-like tactics employed by the minority party are good now:

Funny how this works?

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cheered on Texas Dems over the procedural move:

This, of course, is the same Hillary Clinton who wants to abolish the filibuster in the U.S. Senate:

What a hypocrite.

