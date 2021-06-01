https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-dont-fancy-it-at-all-english-rugby-star-first-high-profile-british-athlete-to-turn-down-covid-19-vaccine

Henry Slade, an English rugby star, told reporters that he does not plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first high-profile British athlete to do so.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Slade said, “I have had vaccines in the past and have fallen pretty unwell with them afterwards.”

“I don’t know if that has anything to do with the diabetes or not. I am going to stay away from this one. I just think there hasn’t been anywhere near enough testing to deem it safe,” Slade continued.

According to NHS guidelines, “The vaccines approved for use in the UK have met strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness set out by the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.”

Since Slade has Type 1 diabetes, he was offered the vaccine as part of the “sixth priority group,” but said that he “does not fancy it at all.”

“I’m not going to have a vaccine. I don’t agree with it all. I don’t think you can trust it, can you? I don’t think it [vaccination against COVID-19] has been going long,” Slade said. “There is no way of knowing what could happen with it in the future. I’m perfectly fit and healthy. I don’t fancy it at all.”

Slade’s comments sparked a major backlash, with the rugby star releasing a statement in response:

Following an article in today’s Telegraph newspaper, I would like to make the following statement. The comments attributed to me in regards to the Covid-19 vaccination form a very small part of an exclusive interview I had with the newspaper, which was set up to talk about living with Type-1 diabetes. Not only as a professional sportsman but also [as] a person who has to closely monitor my health levels every day, I am acutely aware of the importance of vaccines and the role it plays in helping save lives. From my own personal experience, I have encountered issues in the past with the use of vaccines and I am continually wary around this area. That said, I have no hidden agenda against the current, nationwide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme. When the time comes for me to make an informed decision on whether or not I take up the option of having the vaccination, I will of course consider the thoughts of my family and friends, the latest Government advice, as well as all others around me. In no way whatsoever am I offering advice to the general public as to the pros and cons of the vaccination programme. Everyone has a right to their own opinion on this matter, but given my past experiences, I wish to make the correct decision for myself.

Despite widespread criticism of Slade, fellow England rugby star, Courtney Lawes, spoke out in his defense.

“I wonder how many people abusing sladey right now have tweeted “be kind” in the last couple of month’s,” Lawes tweeted. “Guess we’re not ‘stamping out’ online abuse atm?”

“Thing is I’ll defend your right to say what u like, but I just want to tell u guys, u ain’t the good people u think u are,” the England and Northampton player added.

According to the latest CDC guidelines, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

“Vaccines are now more widely accessible in the U.S. Everyone ages 12 and older is recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccination,” the CDC adds.

