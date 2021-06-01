https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/01/i-look-forward-to-a-majority-white-nba-and-nfl-team-soon-thread-heckles-bidens-initiatives-to-close-racial-wealth-gap-and-its-perfect/

Good news! The Biden administration is going to do more to close the racial wealth gap.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You know what would have done more to close this gap? Oh, we dunno, maybe not killing thousands of jobs canceling the pipeline? Making our southern border a free for all?

This morning, the Biden administration announced initiatives designed to close the racial wealth gap https://t.co/nMP2LbIBWY — POLITICO (@politico) June 1, 2021

From Politico:

IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE TRIP, the Biden administration this morning announced initiatives designed to close the racial wealth gap. They include a proposed rule by HUD to counter discriminatory housing practices, as well as an effort to address inequities in home appraisals.

What discriminatory housing practices? In HUD? Huh?

The administration is also planning to increase the share of federal contracts that go to “small disadvantaged businesses” to 50% over the next five years. The White House says that will provide an additional $100 million to those businesses.

Alrighty then.

We tried to come up with something clever to write about these initiatives and the idea of a ‘racial wealth gap’ but we still have Memorial Day brain. LUCKILY, The Gorgomons were good enough to step in and do our job for us.

Thanks, guys!

GP Biden: “We are going to forcibly take property and wealth from the rich and give it to minorities because systemic racism and black lives matter and reasons.” https://t.co/t8zwMoj0iN — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 1, 2021

We all know how much better things get when the government gets involved.

Ahem.

GorT: “The administration is also planning to increase the share of federal contracts that go to “small disadvantaged businesses” to 50% over the next five years” – so we won’t choose the best or most efficient contractor, but rather one based on gender, race, etc. (1/2) — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 1, 2021

And then another judge will strike this down because it’s DISCRIMINATION.

GorT: so don’t be surprised when *some* of the results aren’t so great because the best wasn’t selected. Imagine applying this theory to a sports team. (2/2) — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 1, 2021

Oof.

GP I look forward to a majority white NBA and NFL sometime soon! — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 1, 2021

This. ^

He’s permanently ending all lockdowns and covid unemployment benefits? — Muskie (@TheRacineTimes) June 1, 2021

Now THAT would go a long way but that would also mean he has to give up some of his ‘power’ and we all know Democrats hate doing that.

Because wealth redistribution has worked out so well for the black community over the past half century. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 1, 2021

“You ain’t black if you don’t vote for me….” — Mageaux (@MagooActual) June 1, 2021

The train wreck continues.

***

