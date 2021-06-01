https://thepoliticalinsider.com/gov-desantis-says-overwhelming-number-of-people-moving-to-florida-are-registering-republican/

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said recently that the many people moving to Florida due to lockdowns in blue states are “overwhelmingly” registering as Republicans.

DeSantis made his comments in a Wednesday interview during a town hall event hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Gov. #RonDeSantis: ‘Overwhelming’ Number of People Moving to #Florida Registering As Republican https://t.co/2kFWOP2jYy — Tees Valley Voice 🇬🇧 (@TeesValleyVoice) May 27, 2021

Gov. DeSantis On Florida

“So it’s interesting with Florida, like, the media at the beginning of this said, ‘Florida is bad,’ and I think it’s because they wanted to damage Trump in Florida, wanted to damage me, so they just kept saying it was bad, even though the facts didn’t say it,” DeSantis said.

The governor noted how the script had flipped regarding Florida and New York.

“Like, literally last April, they’re saying Florida’s doing worse than New York,” the governor said. “New York was like, ten times worse. And so I think what it did is, the people that buy those phony narratives for these media, they probably aren’t coming to Florida.”

DeSantis continued, “But most people see through it, but the people that see through it, they think like us. And so I think a lot of these people are coming. I think they’re registering as Republicans overwhelmingly.”

The governor then said he believed many of these people had been brought into the GOP during the pandemic.

“I also have come across a lot of people who quite frankly were Democrats,” DeSantis said.

GOV. DESANTIS: “The crazy people are the ones that are vaccinated still wearing six masks in New York City.”

pic.twitter.com/rfUgBGt5LQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

DeSantis On How Lockdowns Might Have Changed Some People’s Party Affiliations

He elaborated, “The lockdowns turned them into Republicans because they say ‘I cannot fathom,’ people say, ‘I was a Democrat because of education, and I’m in California and they’re locking my kids out of school. I come to Florida, they’re in school, people are free, people are happy.”

“So I think this whole process has caused some people to reevaluate some of their prior commitments,” DeSantis added.

Damning the Democrats, DeSantis also said, “And if you have a political party that puts the interests of teachers unions over the interests of kids being able to just access an education at all, that tells you all you need to know about the modern Democrat Party.”

Watch DeSantis’ comments here:

