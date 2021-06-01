https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b6ade07331e72e88ddda97
West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio faces a federal charge of depriving civil rights after threatening to charge a man for writing critical Facebook posts….
A new lawsuit filed by the American Freedom Law Center charges that Twitter and its chief, Jack Dorsey, have been acting as President Biden’s lackey regarding the administration’s COVID-19 vaccination…
Former President Donald Trump just endorsed RINO Greg Abbott, seemingly ignoring reports that the Texas governor has been working to keep the chemical castration of minors legal in the Lone Star state…
Revealed: How Bill Barr And Chris Wray Blocked Trump’s Attempt To Go After Antifa. A Coordinated Deep State Operation….
Well this sounds a little racist. Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered a speech on the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Biden was being his old perverted, racist self on Tuesday. He just can…