Conservative documentarian and influencer Jesus Rivera was charged for doing journalism at the Capitol on January 6 — while Black Lives Matter activists and leftist New Yorker reporters who were doing the same thing were not charged.

This will not surprise anyone who is paying attention.

There are two judicial systems today in America today. One, for those on the left who can spy on the US President and worse and get away with it. And one justice system for those who support President Trump and are put in isolation for walking through the US Capitol on January 6th.

In March TGP reporter Cassandra Fairbanks wrote about Jesus Rivera, a father of four, husband and U.S. Marine Corps veteran works as a camera man and cinematographer — but has been unable to do his job since the feds confiscated all of his equipment.

** Rivera has now made a fundraising account on GiveSendGo. People who wish to contribute can do so here.

Rivera got footage people going in through open door on the side, completely unobstructed, police officers inside directing traffic as people casually filtered through the building, and other scenes from inside. He maintains he was not protesting — simply doing journalism — the same as Luke Mogelson from The New Yorker and others.

On Monday Jesus Rivera sent The Gateway Pundit video from inside the US Capitol on January 6.

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats like to say the January 6th protests were just like 9-11 where 3,000 Americans were killed in cold blood by Islamist extremists.

But that is not what the evidence shows.

Jesus sent The Gateway Pundit a new video of the protest inside the US Capitol on January 6.

What “insurrection?”

