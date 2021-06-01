https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/05/report-iran-has-uranium-stockpile-16x-over-obama-biden-nuclear-deal-limit-and-wont-let-anyone-inspect-it/

Iran’s uranium stockpile is nearly 16 times over the limit set by the Obama-Biden era Iran nuclear deal an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report revealed Monday, according to Reuters.

The Middle Eastern nation reportedly has 3,241 kg of enriched uranium, according to an estimate by IAEA; however, the United Nations watchdog was unable to verify the exact amount due to Iran’s lack of cooperation. The limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, is just 202.8 kg.

Reuters reported that traces of uranium were detected at multiple undeclared locations, noting that the atomic watchdog has not been given access to Iran’s nuclear data since February.

“After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections),” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a report viewed by Reuters.

According to the report, the agency is concerned that communication with Iran has not “yielded the expected results.”

“The lack of progress in clarifying the Agency’s questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the Agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” it stated.

Last week, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned against rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.

“Don’t forget — when Pres. Biden reenters the flawed nuclear deal he not only will pave the way for Iran to build its nuclear program,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “He’ll also be allowing hundreds of billions of dollars to go to the very mullahs who host & support Al-Qaeda in Tehran.”

“Almost 20 years ago Al-Qaeda killed 3000 people in America. Now the regime that protects it gets American money. #NotAmericaFirst,” he added.

Almost 20 years ago Al-Qaeda killed 3000 people in America. Now the regime that protects it gets American money. #NotAmericaFirst — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 26, 2021

In April, President Joe Biden agreed to ease sanctions against aspects of Iran’s economy, including oil and finance, if the Middle Eastern nation agrees to once again comply with the 2015 nuclear deal, according to a senior official familiar with the matter who spoke with the Associated Press.

Iran has also increased its nuclear activities beyond the limits permitted in the 2015 agreement, far exceeding the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment threshold under the deal, having recently reached 20 percent uranium enrichment. Iran has said it would not stop its 20 percent enrichment until the U.S. first lifts all sanctions.

In May 2018, Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal that afforded Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear capabilities. The U.S. subsequently started a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, re-imposing expired sanctions and implementing new ones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

