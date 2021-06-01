https://trishintel.com/iranian-warships-may-be-heading-towards-venezuela/

The U.S. national security community is on high alert as it monitors two Iranian naval vessels whose ultimate destination may be Venezuela, according to a new report.

The move is viewed as provocative and reckless by Iran. At present, the country is anxious to see a reinstatement of its former trade agreement with the U.S. and a relaxation of the sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy but, moving warships into the Western Hemisphere threatens to undo any good will the country may currently carry with the Biden administration. (Story continues below.)

According to the Politico report, sources believe “An Iranian frigate and the Makran, a former oil tanker that was converted to a floating forward staging base, have been heading south along the east coast of Africa.”

Although U.S. officials are not certain of the destination of the Iranian ships, it is believed they are heading for Venezuela.

In recent years, the two countries — both struggling with significant sanctions that have resulted in economic struggles — have forged a closer relationship. Senior officials in Caracas have allegedly been advised that welcoming the Iranian warships would be a mistake, but, sources tell Trish Intel, it is possible Nicolas Maduro is growing increasingly desperate. Moreover, the recent attention on and possible investment in the so-called “Northern Triangle” region of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, may be causing the Maduro regime to want to make some noise in hopes of being included.

Nonetheless, the presence of Iranian warships in America’s backyard would be a violation of the Monroe doctrine and represent a threat to U.S. authority in the region. Moreover, it would make it increasingly difficult for President Joe Biden’s decision to re-engage with Tehran over the trade negotiations.

