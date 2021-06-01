https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/is-she-a-journalist-or-press-secretary-cnn-wh-reporter-natasha-bertrand-spins-like-crazy-for-mia-border-czar-kamala-harris-video/

Last week, Jen Psaki explained that border czar Kamala Harris likely wouldn’t be visiting the southern border in the near or distant future, “given her purview.”

WATCH: @PressSec does NOT expect @VP Harris will travel to the southern border “given her purview” 2 months ago, Harris said “at some point, absolutely, we will go down to the border” pic.twitter.com/TIRzdnSTlb — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 24, 2021

Psaki’s case wasn’t convincing to us, but CNN White House reporter Natasha Bertrand

CNN’s @NatashaBertrand: @VP Harris distancing herself from Biden’s border crisis “She’s focused on [‘root causes,’] from governance to climate change to tackling food insecurity … but … her team has come out and said publicly, ‘We do not own the issues at the border.'” pic.twitter.com/iABeDEo1Y8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 1, 2021

That was a really, really long way of saying “Kamala Harris is not actually doing anything about the border and isn’t going to do anything about the border.”

3 minutes of absolute nothing https://t.co/FbVFbpf5hl — mark riggan (@landshark1956) June 1, 2021

We’re in great hands.

Lol she was literally tasked to address the border a few months ago. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) June 1, 2021

she’s doing nothing then? christ, this administration.😂 https://t.co/H812APq2EL — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 1, 2021

Don’t expect Harris to own anything before her WH run. https://t.co/VogaFkfUVN — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 1, 2021

And don’t expect Natasha Bertrand to be too concerned about it.

This feels like someone running cover for the VP. I incorrectly assumed this was a VP staffer for the first 60 seconds or so before I saw the chyron read “White House reporter” — Nathan Curtis (@Natecurtis7) June 1, 2021

I thought this was a Kamala staffer not a CNN employee https://t.co/zf7CwFRwCv — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) June 1, 2021

Is she a journalist or press secretary for this administration? I can’t tell. https://t.co/X03eD7RMRd — blackakashi 🇧🇸 (@N8TheCre8tive) June 1, 2021

The issue here isn’t actually Kamala, it’s CNN acting as a wing of her PR team. https://t.co/g5CxwnzgtB — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 1, 2021

Natasha is doing exactly what she was hired to do. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) June 1, 2021

