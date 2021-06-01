http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/syxZGv-0n_w/

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) paid respects to the U.S. military on Memorial Day, tweeting a message honoring the men and women who gave their lives to defend America.

“On this #MemorialDay, we stand with the United States of America remembering the men and women who fell while serving to defend freedom,” the message from the IDF official Twitter account read.

“Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

The message added a U.S. and Israeli flag.

There is extensive cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. military, notably in the Iron Dome missile defense system, which was invented by an Israeli defense contractor but whose deployment was largely funded by the U.S. Israel also uses American platforms for its air force. which is regarded as among the best in the world.

Israel has never relied on U.S. forces for its defense, but the U.S. has been a military presence in the eastern Mediterranean for decades, and often uses the port at Haifa for naval visits. Israeli intelligence has also assisted the U.S. in the fight against radical Islamic terror and other threats the two nations face in common.

Memorial Day observances began in the wake of the U.S. Civil War, over 150 years ago. However, Memorial Day only became an official federal public holiday in 1971. This year marks the 50th anniversary of that event.

