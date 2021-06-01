https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/jonathan-chait-shares-deeply-reported-very-upsetting-news-about-portland-which-was-clear-last-year/

Welcome to the party, pal. . .

Jonathan Chait shared this “deeply-reported, very upsetting” article in the Washington Post on how “depolicing in Portland has harmed minority communities”:

Read this deeply-reported, very upsetting @PostScottWilson report about how depolicing in Portland has harmed minority communities https://t.co/AEQEihCwm1 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 1, 2021

You’re saying we just didn’t invent what was happening in Portland?

I’m sorry, but I was assured these things were all an invention of the far right. https://t.co/bqUtfE2YBL — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 1, 2021

And our side has been warning about this for a year:

“Why we believe anarchist violence in Portland now that serious voices are talking about it.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2021

“Now they care. Not because of the violence. But because it’s making the left look bad”:

Now they care. Not because of the violence. But because it’s making the left look bad. https://t.co/QPnrTlQvzL — Internet Dad Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 1, 2021

It WAS “utterly predictable”:

And every single politician and journalists that tacitly or openly supported defunding/depolicing should own this. This was utterly predictable. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. https://t.co/gitVVSdvco — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021

The next step for journos will be to hold “clowns like @AOC and @IlhanMN” accountable:

And clowns like @AOC and @IlhanMN need to be held to account as well. As leaders of the current depolicing movement, they should be asked tough questions about their positions. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021

This is the same as the “debunked lab leak theory”:

Heya Jonathan, we don’t need to read it. We told you guys it was happening for over a year now. This is just the “debunked lab leak theory” again. Hey didn’t you just write something on that? https://t.co/w7mZqIpUUR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2021

Maybe CNN can send their burrito-eating reporter back to Portland for a follow-up?

This was CNN’s reporter dispatched to Portland LAST YEAR. pic.twitter.com/4nzrqxdvV1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2021

The NYT’s Nicholas Kristof should take another trip to Portland, too:

