Welcome to the party, pal. . .

Jonathan Chait shared this “deeply-reported, very upsetting” article in the Washington Post on how “depolicing in Portland has harmed minority communities”:

You’re saying we just didn’t invent what was happening in Portland?

And our side has been warning about this for a year:

“Now they care. Not because of the violence. But because it’s making the left look bad”:

It WAS “utterly predictable”:

The next step for journos will be to hold “clowns like @AOC and @IlhanMN” accountable:

This is the same as the “debunked lab leak theory”:

Maybe CNN can send their burrito-eating reporter back to Portland for a follow-up?

The NYT’s Nicholas Kristof should take another trip to Portland, too:

