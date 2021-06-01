https://thelibertyloft.com/journalists-memorial-day-prank-on-conservatives-shows-how-disgusting-left-really-is/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charlotte, NC — On Memorial Day, a journalist at The Intercept thought he would be cute and play a joke on conservatives. Based on his own statements online, that has apparently backfired on him.

The journalist is Ken Klippenstein, who shared a picture of Lee Harvey Oswald in military uniform on social media network Twitter. Oswald was the shooter of former President John F Kennedy. Klippenstein shared the photo on the social media pages of several prominent conservatives with the text, “My grandpa’s a big fan of yours and is a veteran, he would be thrilled if you could RT this photo of him for Memorial Day.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), American Conservative Union president and lobbyist Matt Schlapp, and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza all fell for the “prank” and shared the photo. The retweets went viral and Lee Harvey Oswald began trending on Twitter.

Klippenstein thought his actions were hilarious making a mockery of both Memorial Day and those who unknowingly shared the photo. The radical left loved their moment in the spotlight, then Candace Owens got involved.

Owens did not take kindly to the tweet and responded in her typical fashion. She quickly quipped back at Klippenstein.

Candace Owens on Twitter: “It is not “political correctness” to have a soul and a modicum of decency. Reminder: These men DIED- the majority of them on foreign soil-so that you could be free. You do not photoshop murderers into their uniforms so that you can have a laugh. / Twitter” It is not “political correctness” to have a soul and a modicum of decency. Reminder: These men DIED- the majority of them on foreign soil-so that you could be free. You do not photoshop murderers into their uniforms so that you can have a laugh.

Unfortunately, Owens did not realize that Oswald was actually a service member. Oswald enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 years old. Klippensteign wasn’t finished with the jokes at the expense of conservatives, however.

Soon after the Twitter sparring around Owens statement began, Klippenstein shared that he had been let go from his job at The Intercept. He began using the opportunity to build his subscriber list amid the “cancel culture” that was claimed by the leftists. But Klippenstein is just another radical left liar.

He soon shared that he was never let go, but was using it to go after Owens and attack her.

Send her that first tweet tho (I cant cuz I’m blocked), good chance she’s too dumb to look into it and celebrates — Ken Klippenstein #FiredForTruth (@kenklippenstein) June 1, 2021

He and the radical left used the opportunity to go after Owens and to call for her own cancellation. All surrounding a holiday where we should be remembering those who willingly gave their lives for us to be free. Of course, what should we expect when their own party tells them to “enjoy a long weekend” and “stay cool” rather than remember why we are celebrating in the first place.

This type of “prank” just shows just how disgusting the radical left really is.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

