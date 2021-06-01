https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/ellie-kemper-twitter-pageant

Twitter is a stupid place full of stupid people. Exhibit Q is why Ellie Kemper is trending today. The first question, I’m sure, that comes to mind is … who? She plays Kimmy Schmidt and, much more importantly, Erin from The Office. Another show that will occasionally trend for really stupid reasons. Kemper must have done something really bad to be outed as an alleged “KKK Princess.” Her crime? Winning a beauty pageant in 1999. Twenty-two years ago.

Here’s what Twitter is telling us now:

In 1999, actor Ellie Kemper was named the Queen of Love and Beauty at the Veiled Prophet Ball, a debutante ball held in St. Louis, Missouri, which was founded by wealthy White elites in 1878 and ’emphasized the existing power structure’, according to The Atlantic’s Scott Beauchamp.

Had Kemper just been trending over The Atlantic writing an article, this story would be stupid enough. Then you dig through the trend and discover the article is from 2014 and Twitter users with no lives decided to dig it up yesterday.

The article says the ball was funded by “wealthy white elites” back in 1877 and “emphasized the existing power structure.” Kemper won the pageant in 1999, one hundred and twenty-two years later, when she was 19.

It also notes the club’s “history with racism.” Black members were only allowed to join in 1979. Twenty years before Kemper won the pageant when she was nineteen.

Everyone can guess what happens next. Ellie Kemper will release a statement written by her PR firm. The actress will apologize for winning a beauty pageant in 1999 without knowing the original “racist” roots of the organization that was formed over a century before. There will be no excuse for her as a teenager not living her life according to 2021 standards. She will beg for forgiveness that, at age 19, she was not aware of her white privilege even though white privilege has only been a thing for a few years. Then she’ll cut a check to the Black Lives Matter Political Organization as penance. All because a few idiots on Twitter were bored.

As I said before, the platform is stupid and many of the users on it are worse. When a famous person starts trending, just assume the story is as ridiculous as this one.

