https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/google-diversity-head-said-jews-have-insatiable-appetite-war-resurfaced-blog?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Google’s leader for Diversity Strategy and Research said in a recently resurfaced, 2007 blog post suggested Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war and killing.”

The Google executive Kamau Bobb made the comment is a post titled “If I Were A Jew,” in which he describing how he thinks Jews should view Israel and the Middle East.

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” Bobb wrote. “Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering of others.”

The blog post was reported first by the Washington Free Beacon.

At the time of writing the post, Bobb was a research associate in technology at Georgia Tech, according to LinkedIn.

Bobb has received backlash for his post. The Simon Wiesenthal Centre, an institute created to fight antisemitism, tweeted Tuesday that “Google must fire this #antisemite #KamauBobb.”

