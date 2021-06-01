https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/haberman-trumps-expectation-be-reinstated-august?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Corey Lewandowski, former president Trump’s first campaign manager, on Wednesday largely downplayed reports Trump is telling confidants he expects to be reinstated as president.

“I can tell you as a person who talks to the former president on a very regular basis, I’ve never had that conversation with him so I’m not saying it’s dishonest,” Lewandowski said on Just the News’ “Water Cooler” TV show. “I’m just saying that I’ve never heard it.”

The notion that Trump thinks he’ll be reinstate as president appeared to rocket through across social media and into the news media after a tweet Tuesday by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” Haberman tweeted.

Trump, who will be speaking at the North Carolina GOP State Convention this weekend, has not commented on the reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

