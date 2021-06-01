https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-set-speak-north-carolina-gop-state-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Wednesday the former president will return the campaign trail – and political battlefield – when he speaks Saturday at North Carolina’s Republican Party State Convention.

“It’s going to be a big blowout and this is going to be the president going around reminding, and in this particular instance, the Republicans of what life was like just four to six months ago, where gas prices were under $2 a gallon, where we didn’t have a border crisis,” Lewandowski said on Just the News’ “Water Cooler” TV show.

Trump plans to help campaign and support Republican candidate Max Miller, who is competing in the state’s GOP primary to win the seat for Ohio’s 16th congressional district, Lewandowski told show host David Brody.

Lewandowski also said GOP state party Chairman Mike Whatley said roughly 1,000 tickets were sold for the event “within 24 hours of the president announcing that he was coming.”

The North Carolina event also fulfills the former president’s vow that he’ll return to headlining rallies as he seriously considers a 2024 reelection bid.

Trump’s surprise 2016 presidential victory came in large part through his free-form rallies in which he connected with the large crowds they attracted. The pandemic curtailed such events in his unsuccessful 2020 reelection bid.

