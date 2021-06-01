https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/likud-declares-formation-of-right-wing-govt-still-feasible-following-change-blocs-efforts-to-form-new-coalition-govt/

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett (Left) and Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu (Right). Bennett’s power sharing agreement with Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid would see Bennett serving two years as Prime Minister until 2023 before Lapid assumes the position for the next two, until 2025. Screenshot taken from YouTube Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party stated the formation of a right-wing government to lead Israel into the future is still feasible despite Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition government by May 4.

Posted on Likud’s Twitter profile, the statement also labeled recent efforts by Yamina party chief Naftali Bennett to form a new coalition government across party lines as a “disgrace” which would “endanger” the Jewish nation.

“Many lofty words will not be able to hide the simple truth that Gideon and Bennett are trying to hide: It is possible to form a right-wing government in a short time, instead of galloping into a dangerous left-wing government. It’s not too late to recover,” Likud stated.

Following Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s call for Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid to form a new government after Netanyahu’s failure to do so, Bennett announced on Sunday his intentions to formulate a power-sharing agreement between […]

