I love all of my students, but I will never lie to them, regardless of the consequences

Byron Tanner Cross, a Christian educator for physical education in Loudon County was placed on administrative leave following his speech saying that “a biological boy can’t be a girl and vice versa.”

The Christian teacher decried the Loudon County Public Schools’ (LCPS) new transgender-affirming policies, which required educators and school staff to call students by their preferred pronouns and allow them to engage in school activities according to their gender identity, as opposed to their biological sex, including team sports.