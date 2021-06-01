https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/01/maggie-haberman-we-didnt-believe-the-wuhan-lab-theory-because-it-came-from-trump/
TODD: All of a sudden, the Wuhan virus appears to have come from a lab. All of a sudden! What’s so remarkable about this is there was a brilliant documentary the Epoch Times did months — in fact, I think it was weeks — into the Wuhan flu and the lockdown, et cetera. Yeah, I’m gonna call it the Wuhan flu again, just this week. They did a documentary detailing all of the evidence for this thing having leaked from that lab. The Chinese military, for instance, taking over the lab, et cetera. The biological reasons that this appears to be human constructed. They went through that.
Then all of a sudden now, this is no longer a conspiracy theory. They were all over Tom Cotton. If Tom Cotton says it, it can’t be true. New York Times writers basically were saying, “Oh, yeah.” The reason they didn’t believe it is Republicans said it. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman says (laughing), it’s Trump’s fault that she, Maggie Haberman, believed the Chinese Communist Party about the origins of the Wuhan flu.
CNN’s John Berman asked her, “We’ve come a long way from people dismissing this as a conspiracy theory to a lot of people taking this seriously.”
HABERMAN: I do think it’s important to remember that part of the issue when this was first being reported on and discussed that a few months after the pandemic had begun, was that then President Trump and Mike Pompeo — the secretary of state — both suggested they had seen evidence that this was formed in a lab and they also suggested it was not released on purpose. But they refused to release the evidence showing what it was.
And so because of that, that made this instantly political, I think. (sputters) It was, you know, example 1,000 when the Trump administration learned that when you have burned your own credibility over and over again, people are not immediately going to believe you, especially in an election year. However, that does not mean it’s not worth discussing. There has been a sort of persistent — albeit relatively quiet — focus on whether that was the origin of the virus.
And it is compounded by the fact that there have not been clear answers from Chinese officials about it and that investigators trying to find out the origin have been stymied. So I do think we’re in a different period of this, John. But I also think it’s important to remember because I think it’s getting reframed i-i-n a way that’s just not true to what happened. I don’t mean here!
BERMAN: Right.
HABERMAN: I mean in this broader debate by Trump supporters about what happened when this was originally raised.
TODD: So the Trump people not violating national security and sharing intelligence with the world means that they didn’t believe them, when you could have believed the Epoch Times but the New York Times called The Epoch Times’ documentary misinformation and disinformation. So there’s nothing new here for people who’ve actually tracked the scientific reality of this virus, just like there’s nothing new… All of us have known who’ve been on Team Reality in regards to the covid flu that Tony Fauci backed gain-of-function research.
You know (Snort!), Fox has the story: “Fauci said knowledge from controversial pathogen experiments ‘outweigh the risk’ of possible pandemic.” What he means is the gain-of-function research he wants. Incidentally, Fauci is apparently writing a book about his life philosophy. (impression) “Well, a lot of people are fans of a short-term con, but my philosophy throughout life has been the longer the grift, the greater the gain.
“So in my book I really talk about how to go through the long grift; because, remember, a good con artist, they leave town without getting caught. But a great con artist, they stick around and get to hang out with Hillary Clinton and the like.” So it’s gonna be a great book. The media was all over Tom Cotton when he suggested that the virus came from the Wuhan lab. The Senate Intelligence Committee Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said on Fox & Friends yesterday he doesn’t feel vindicated, just relieved that we’re finally getting closer to the truth.
COTTON: The only sense I have is a sense of relief that we’re finally going to try to find the true origins of this virus and I think all the evidence points towards those labs in Wuhan. And if we find out that’s the origin of this virus then China really needs to pay. They haven’t paid enough yet for unleashing this plague on the world. I don’t think that China’s gonna reveal what happened in those labs any time soon. I think they’re going to continue to try to cover it up. If that’s the case, I think it’s reasonable for the American people to draw the conclusion that China is covering up an accident in those labs.
TODD: I think that’s a reasonable conclusion, and I thank the senator for being willing to speak the truth about this. Rush Limbaugh created the phrase “ChiComs” for the Chinese Communist Party, and the Maha was super clear that we’re gonna need to hold the CCP to account for what they’ve done.
RUSH: They let the virus out keep what it was. They’d seen it. They had seen how it ravaged Wuhan. By the way, have any you have now seen the video that I have referenced two or three times of Xi Jinping walking through the streets of Wuhan waving up at people in their homes, as though he’s an elected leader and he’s out amongst the people showing that he’s just one of them and he’s wearing a blue mask? Have you seen it? Because it runs rather frequently, and I’m telling you, you want to talk about propaganda?
Xi Jinping is not elected. If you don’t support him, you get shot, even if you are on the ChiCom Politburo. He has amassed more individual power in China than any leader since Mao Tse-tung. Not an exaggeration. So this guy walking through the streets of Wuhan wearing a blue mask, just as when they reopened the wet market that’s the only sign you need that the virus did not originate there.
Had it, they wouldn’t reopen those markets where they sell live animals for food. That’s what a wet market is. It’s called “wet” because they’re still alive. And if there was still any risk, do you think that the leader for life, the supreme, more-power-than-any-ChiCom-leader-ever-since-Mao, would go walking through ground zero with just a blue mask on his face? If that virus were still active where he was, he’d be in full haz-mat suit. He wouldn’t have even gone out. He wouldn’t have even done it.
TODD: So with Rush making that point and the world now coming to the awareness that in all likelihood this came out of a Chinese lab, how about this: Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday that lab leaks happen all the time, while discussing the theory that covid-19 may have emerged from Chinese lab in the western city of Wuhan. Gottlieb told Fill-In Host John Dickerson on CBS’ Face the Nation the following.
GOTTLIEB: These kinds of lab leaks happen all the time, uh, actually. Even here in the United States we’ve had mishaps. And in China, the last six known outbreaks of SARS 1 have been out of labs, including the last known outbreak, which was a pretty extensive outbreak that China initially wouldn’t disclose that it came out of a lab.
TODD: Maggie Haberman. Those facts are ascertainable for you as well and for the entire mockingbird media that mocked the whole theory because you wanted to destroy Donald Trump, and you were more than willing to take 40% of small businesses with him and more than willing to see a radical increase in teen suicides, et cetera. I do hope you’re proud.