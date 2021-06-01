https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556230-man-tackled-after-running-onto-court-at-wizards-76ers-game

A man has been banned from Capitol One Arena and could face charges after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game Monday night between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

The man, who has not been identified but was seen running onto the court during the third quarter of Game 4 in Washington, D.C., was tackled by security and apprehended.

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a zero tolerance policy when fans violate our code of conduct at Capital One Arena,” the company that owns and operates Capitol One Arena said.

“During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court,” it added. “He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD.”

A fan attempted to run on the court in the middle of Game 4 between the Sixers-Wizards pic.twitter.com/51pdBKOxwh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2021

Monday night’s incident is the latest in a string of instances of bad behavior by fans at arenas around the NBA since stadiums re-opened their doors to spectators.

Over the weekend, a man in Boston was arrested and has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

“Like I said, I joined this sport because I loved it and inevitably, you know, you’re going to have opposing fans do things that are gonna help their team win. They love being involved,” Irving said after the incident in Boston. “I don’t wanna take away that nature. It’s just when you feel disrespected as a person — man or woman — and someone calls you out or does something like that, it doesn’t make you feel good.”

Days earlier, cameras caught a fan seated in the first few rows at Madison Square Garden in New York City spitting on Trae Young, an opposing player on the Atlanta Hawks.

Earlier in the Wizards-Sixers series, a fan dropped a bucket of popcorn on Wizards guard Russell Westbrook has he left the court with an injury.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the NBA said in a statement last week. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

