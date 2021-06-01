https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/max-boot-ian-millhiser-readying-for-nightmare-scenario-in-which-donald-trump-steals-the-2024-election-from-joe-biden/

It’s on video — are we the only ones who remember multiple Democrats objecting to the certification of Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral victory? But Republicans who sounded objections to the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral votes are being branded as insurrectionists and traitors; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez literally tweeted that Sen. Ted Cruz almost had her murdered on January 6 by doing so.

Leftists are already sounding the alarm on 2024, setting up a “nightmare scenario” in which Trump steals the 2024 election from Biden with the help of a GOP-led Congress and a conservative-leaning Supreme Court. Here’s Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser wondering if this will lead to secession:

Serious Question: Imagine that Biden wins the 2024 election, but Republicans refuse to certify his victory, and a GOP-controlled House appoints Trump to the presidency with the support of the GOP-controlled Supreme Court. Do all 50 states remain in the union? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 27, 2021

Yes, they do. And not just because that’s not going to happen. Besides, Biden will step aside and the extremely popular Kamala Harris will win by a landslide in 2024 against Ron DeSantis.

Millhiser’s not the only one imagining that scenario. The Washington Post’s Max Boot is also up nights thinking about it:

If Republicans control Congress, they could deny the Democrats an electoral college majority and throw the election to the House–where each state delegation, regardless of population, would cast one ballot. That would put a Republican in the White House. https://t.co/fxsCtJNJog — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 1, 2021

“A nightmare scenario is becoming more likely: A GOP-led Congress overriding the 2024 election results.” Oh, and it’s a Republican plot to steal the election. These two seem fairly certain that Republicans are going to take over Congress in 2022.

A nightmare scenario is becoming less likely: Max Boot being thought of as relevant. https://t.co/MeXx4Gw6zE — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 1, 2021

Washington post uncovers conservative plot……bookmark on “not worth reading” — steve ast (@Steveast11) June 1, 2021

Psst. Moron? If Republicans control the House in 2024, guess what? The Electoral College is PROBABLY going to lean their way, too. Do you not understand how this works? https://t.co/zuquhI5h05 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2021

You can’t write up anything on Biden/Harris because you can’t write negatively on them. So you do this. Sheesh people read this crap. Get a new career! — Oracle of Marlboro (@InvestorMike) June 1, 2021

Where do you report insane conspiracy theories on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/cxPVh8h3yj — RGallegos (@gallegosr) June 1, 2021

That’s your nightmare scenario? 🤣 Wait until they actually win it. Then you can spend the 4 years after that being a hypocrite by questioning it. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) June 1, 2021

SSDD and the grift goes on…https://t.co/L9QCqAufET — Charro Avittia (@AvittiaCharro) June 1, 2021

Y’all are dumbasses — Missy (@missymohum) June 1, 2021

A lot of Millhiser’s followers — who probably all support gun control if not confiscation — say it’s Civil War if that happens.

The guns come out at that point. — David Bergin (@Truelefty56) May 27, 2021

No. It will likely end with bullets. — Desmond™ (@desmondd1984) May 28, 2021

Revolution. — Benevolus P. Franklin (@BenevolusPF) May 27, 2021

That’s when I reach for my revolver. — Jim (“real name”) (@jakemorocco) May 27, 2021

I think it depends on control of the military — Lulu (@raccooncrossing) May 27, 2021

The crazy thing is there’s a pretty reasonable chance this happens. — Chris (@cehrlich1974) May 28, 2021

The crazy thing is that these two actually get paid to write this crap and people take it seriously.

Related:

Max Boot points out that ‘there are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party’ (while heaping praise upon ‘civil, rational’ AOC, of course) https://t.co/suQrVFi5eZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

