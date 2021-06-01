https://hannity.com/media-room/memorial-mayhem-violent-crime-spikes-across-the-usa-over-bloody-holiday-weekend/

ATLANTA SPIRALS: Mayor Attacks the Governor for Sending in National Guard to Protect Monuments

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms attacked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for his decision to deploy 1,000 troops to protect monuments in her city; saying she never asked for the help despite weeks of civil unrest.

“The irony of that is that I asked Governor Kemp to allow us to mandate masks in Atlanta and he said no,” Bottoms said. “But he has called in the National Guard without asking if we needed the National Guard.”

“The irony of that is that I asked Governor Kemp to allow us to mandate masks in Atlanta and he said no,” Bottoms said. “But he has called in the National Guard without asking if we needed the National Guard.” https://t.co/w1QmWMc9Oo — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2020

“It’s this perfect storm of stress in America.” Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms speaks on what’s causing the surge of violence that’s happening in Atlanta and how to end it. https://t.co/SQqVaevRUz pic.twitter.com/qjmzi6BGUN — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2020

“We are shooting each other up on our streets in this city. And you shot and killed a baby,” Bottoms said during a press conference on Sunday. “An 8-year-old baby. We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.”

Watch the Mayor’s comments above.