ATLANTA SPIRALS: Mayor Attacks the Governor for Sending in National Guard to Protect Monuments
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms attacked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for his decision to deploy 1,000 troops to protect monuments in her city; saying she never asked for the help despite weeks of civil unrest.
“The irony of that is that I asked Governor Kemp to allow us to mandate masks in Atlanta and he said no,” Bottoms said. “But he has called in the National Guard without asking if we needed the National Guard.”
“It’s this perfect storm of stress in America.”
Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms speaks on what’s causing the surge of violence that’s happening in Atlanta and how to end it. https://t.co/SQqVaevRUz pic.twitter.com/qjmzi6BGUN
“We are shooting each other up on our streets in this city. And you shot and killed a baby,” Bottoms said during a press conference on Sunday. “An 8-year-old baby. We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.”
ATLANTA SPIRALS: Mayor Blames Spike in Gun Violence on ‘Trump’s Lack of Leadership’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke with CNN Monday following the shooting-death of an 8-year-old girl; blaming the spike in gun violence on President Trump’s “lack of leadership.”
“I don’t know the answers because I don’t know the questions to ask… We talk about systemic racism and the trauma and anxiety… It’s this convergence, this perfect storm, it’s where we are in this country. Think about the leadership -or lack thereof- coming from the highest office in the land.”
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responds to a weekend of violence in her city describing a “perfect storm,” and pointing to President Trump, saying his lack of leadership is stirring emotions which are playing out as “violence in our streets.” https://t.co/Gke7JcI5nU pic.twitter.com/yFHIEikGh0
