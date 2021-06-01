Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn denied that he embraced the idea of a coup in the United States.

During a right-wing conference in Dallas called the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” over the weekend, the former White House national security adviser was asked by someone in the audience, who identified as a “simple Marine”: “Why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

After cheers erupted in the crowd, as shown in clips posted to social media, Flynn replied, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

SIDNEY POWELL SAYS TRUMP ‘CAN SIMPLY BE REINSTATED’

Here is video of former general and National Security Advisor Mike Flynn calling for a Myanmar-like coup to replace the sitting U.S. president with Donald Trump. The talk of war is very real. pic.twitter.com/1GoP5OG1He — justin glawe (@JustinGlawe) May 30, 2021

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

After the clips went viral and generated headlines, a post on Flynn’s verified Parler account said he never called for any sort of military takeover in the U.S.

“For all the fake news ‘journalists’: Let me be VERY CLEAR — There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort. Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do. I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America),” Flynn said on Sunday.

Sidney Powell, an attorney who has represented Flynn, also said Flynn did not endorse “any act of violence or any military insurrection” and claimed the media had “grossly distorted” his comments, according to CNN.

The military seized control of Myanmar in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and effectively putting commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing in power while pushing disputed claims that the November election in the Southeast Asian country was fraudulent.

With junta forces cracking down on the protests, more than 800 people have died in the following months, and more than 4,000 have been detained, according to the advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team said in February that the political crisis in Myanmar “constitutes a military coup d’etat” and called on the country’s military leadership to release the heads of government “and all other detained civil society and political leaders — immediately and unconditionally.”

Flynn, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in November after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with a Russian envoy, has pushed the notion that the 2020 election in the U.S. was fraudulent as well and in December argued Trump could use “military capabilities” and “rerun” the election in swing states.

State and federal officials have roundly disputed the claims of widespread election fraud.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect Michael Flynn’s denial.