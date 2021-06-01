https://bigleaguepolitics.com/michigan-secretary-of-state-candidate-is-a-vote-fraud-whistleblower-demanding-a-full-forensic-audit-of-ballots/

On the 13th edition of Big League Politics Live, Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo appeared to discuss her experiences as a vote fraud whistleblower.

Karamo observed improprieties on election night and beyond as she was one of the poll challengers attempting to stop the coordinated rigging that was taking place by Democrats in Detroit. She explained how Republicans were disenfranchised and intimidated by the gangster operation perpetrated by Democrats.

“I support a complete full forensic audit. I support us completely revamping the way we handle elections in the state of Michigan,” Karamo explained.

“We have to get to the bottom of 2020 before we can have any meaningful election reform… Not just for meaningful election reform, but for the future of our Republic, it’s paramount,” she added.

Karamo also explained how Republicans in the state of Michigan dropped the ball repeatedly, and, if roles were reversed, how Democrats would have never acted in such a manner.

“If you had an army of Democratic volunteers, going to their Democratic legislators, with evidence of Republicans engaging in election corruption, they would be all over it. The press would be all over it. They would not sweep it under the rug,” she said.

If Karamo defeats far-left SPLC operative Jocelyn Benson to become the next secretary of state, she intends to remove all hyperpartisanship from the post and ensure a fair process for all Michigan residents.

“I don’t care how you vote, what you believe, that’s none of my business. If I’m elected secretary of state, the responsibility is to make sure that the elections are run per the law,” Karamo said.

“The fact of the matter is we feel a certain way because of what happened in 2020… This should be a bipartisan issue, but unfortunately those wishing to corrupt the election process are trying to make it seem like we are just a bunch of Trump sycophants or this is just about disgruntled Republicans. No, this is about protecting the Republic and protecting every voice,” she added.

Big League Politics reported on how Democrats in Detroit showed up with tens of thousands of ballots at the dead of night to swing the state for Biden in November:

“One day after the election, the results are still pending and will likely depend on the rust belt. President Donald Trump holds a strong lead in the state of Michigan, but the city of Detroit and their mail-in and absentee ballots have yet to be officially tallied.

In news that will likely cast further doubt on the election results, tens of thousands of absentee ballots arrived in large U.S. Postal Service boxes at the TCF Center in Detroit, Mich. on Wednesday morning at 3:30 am. The TCF Center, formerly Cobo Hall, is where the absentee ballots are counted for Wayne County, which is the home of Detroit.

Former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck wrote that the total number of ballots dumped on the counting board totaled 38,000…

Before the ballots showed up mysteriously at 3:30 am, no ballots had arrived at the TCF Center for over six hours, and many poll workers in the facility sat around with no work to do while getting paid hundreds of dollars by the state of Michigan.

According to Michigan election law, all of these mail-in and absentee ballots had to be submitted before 8pm on Tuesday night in order to be lawfully accepted and counted for the election. This means the city of Detroit potentially sat on these ballots for hours. The white van that arrived had the name of Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey emblazoned upon it as well as a logo and a phone number. Last month, Winfrey set the stage to drag out the process in an interview with ABC 7 News.

“We’re back in control, and we know that we will have nearly 10,000 poll workers that will be working with us to process ballots on election day, or election week is what we’re calling it now, because we know we’re going to be slow,” she said, adding that she was not going to let “outside influencers” get in the way of her election day schemes.”

The full video of BLP Live can be seen here:

More information can be found about Karamo’s campaign at kristinaforsos.com.

