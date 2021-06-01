https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/job-creators-network-says-attempt-serve-lawsuit-about-all-star-game-move?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A small business group that sued Major League Baseball in federal court for moving its All-Star game from Atlanta said Wednesday the league’s office refused to accept service of the lawsuit.

MLB’s mailroom told the plaintiffs “we have been instructed not to accept service,” the Job Creators Network said.

The first court hearing in the suit is slated to be held June 10, according to the Job Creators Network. The small business advocacy organization is suing MLB, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Major League Baseball Player’s Association and its Executive Director Tony Clark.

“MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is ducking JCN’s lawsuit by refusing to be served, a tacit admission that he dropped the ball by moving the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta,” JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said. “While Manfred hides out in his $6 million Upper East Side penthouse, Atlanta small business owners continue to take his decision on the chin, losing out on over $100 million in economic activity when they need it most.

“It’s not surprising that someone who would cave to activist lies about Georgia’s voting law would also spinelessly hide from the consequences. Manfred is behind in the count with no balls and all strikes, but he can get out of this jam by doing right by small businesses and immediately moving the All-Star game back to Atlanta where it belongs. If he refuses, it’s only a matter of time before he gets served and strikes out looking.”

