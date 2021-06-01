https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-black-power-activist-kill-everything-white

A black rights activist at a weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that a time would come when black Americans would need to “kill everything white in sight.”

What’s a brief history here?

According to a Monday report from

BizPac Review, groups of black nationalists gathered in Tulsa to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre. The race slaughter left at approximately 300 people dead in a Tulsa neighborhood once known as “Black Wall Street.”

The attack, carried out by a purportedly all-white mob, left more than 10,000 people homeless and practically demolished 40 square blocks.

In a statement to

KTUL-TV, Malik Z. Shabazz, keynote speaker at the convention and national president of Black Lawyers for Justice, said, “The 100-year anniversary of the Black Wall Street Holocaust is a rallying cry to all blacks that we must fight on every front to protect the legal and human rights of our people and we must unite and organize with a zealous fierceness never witnessed before.”

The station also reported that the convention’s theme was “Reparations Now!”

In an early May

news release, the march’s organizers said that the struggle for reparations “must be escalated.”

“We must fight on every front to achieve redress and reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve reparations for all 40-million blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like,” a portion of the statement read. “Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for reparations for black people.”

Public Radio Tulsa

reported that “several hundred” demonstrators took part in the weekend activities.

What else happened?

The weekend events, according to the outlet, included a Second Amendment March for Reparations, in which many participants exercised their right to carry openly.



One video of the largely peaceful march, however, highlighted an activist calling for reparations and more.

“We’re pushing death to white supremacy. Death to capitalism. Death to imperialism. And death to fascism,” an unidentified man can be heard saying in the video. “We are pushing an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, a head for a head, and a life for a life.”

The man also said that black people were stolen from Africa to work as slaves for white people in colonial America.

“Once they die, we must understand that we can never give them the pain that they gave us,” he insisted. “So once they get buried … once they are buried, we must bury them, dig them up and kill them again. Bury them. Dig them up. And kill them again.”

His remarks caused the crowd to cheer.

Emboldened, the man continued, “Because that time will come when there’s a rat-a-tat-tat. Black Americans will kill everything white in sight,” and promised black Americans would give “crackers hell,” “from the cradle to the grave.”

Those groups leading the effort included the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, the Fred Hampton Gun Club, the New Black Liberation Militia, the Panther Special Operations Command, and more.

Content warning: Rough language:

Anything else to know

President Joe Biden is reportedly set to visit Tulsa on Monday to honor the anniversary of the 1921 massacre, according to NPR.

According to the outlet, Biden is set to meet with centenarian massacre survivors to discuss their experience.

“He will also announce several steps aimed at narrowing the racial wealth gap, including ordering the federal government to direct more contracts to small, disadvantaged businesses,” the outlet also reported.

Earlier in May, three massacre survivors testified before Congress about the attack.

“I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home,” Viola Fletcher told lawmakers. “I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

