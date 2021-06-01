https://justthenews.com/world/netanyahu-opponents-arrive-coalition-agreement-oust-long-serving-israeli-leader?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has served in the post for more than a decade, may soon be booted from office as opponents say they have arrived at a deal to create a new governing coalition.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid noted on Twitter that he had notified Israel’s president about the deal, the Associated Press reported. “This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” he said.

The AP reported that the deal would provide for Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett to divide the prime minister role, with Bennett taking the first two years and Lapid serving the subsequent two-year period. The deal must still obtain approval by the nation’s Knesset, according to the outlet.

