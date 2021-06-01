https://trendingpolitics.com/new-poll-is-bad-news-for-dr-fauci-majority-believe-he-was-influenced-by-politics/

A shocking series of recent developments may have finally pulled the plug on Dr. Anthony Fauci. His days as a Democrat rock star could be coming to an abrupt end.

Americans have grown increasingly skeptical of Fauci’s motives and a new poll conducted by Rasmussen found that nearly two-thirds believed that his decision making has been influenced by politics. After all, Fauci’s stardom was a direct result of his undercutting of former president Donald J. Trump.

While Rasmussen’s poll found that a majority of Americans like Fauci with 54 percent having a positive opinion, it was down big time over a poll conducted last May when 68 percent held the same sentiment.

Most Voters Like Dr. Fauci, But Believe Politics Influenced His COVID-19 Decisions https://t.co/IRnjdzRbRE pic.twitter.com/zg7UO2TCkf — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 29, 2021

Worse news for Fauci is that his credibility is deteriorating and according to Rasmussen; “Nearly two-thirds of voters (65%) believe political considerations have influenced Fauci’s decisions and public statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, including 40% who think political considerations have had a lot of influence on him. Only 11% believe Fauci’s decisions and statements about the pandemic haven’t been influenced at all by political considerations.” The poll found.

Over the weekend, for the first time in over a year, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been strangely missing from the nation’s television screens. Of course, this comes after his role in the funding of dangerous experiments at a Chinese lab have come to light.

The “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute Of Virology where the coronavirus may have been released from was authorized by Fauci through a third party, after it was banned under the Obama administration.

It was Senator Rand Paul who finally pulled back the curtain on the Great Fauci when during a round of congressional testimony, the Kentucky Republican put the squirming career bureaucrat on the spot and caught him lying to Congress.

NEW: @RandPaul agrees that Dr. Fauci committed perjury: “Absolutely, he lied to the American people.” Watch the rest of his interview @DavidBrodyCBN today on #TheWaterCooler @RealAmVoice #JTN pic.twitter.com/1hs2MVarCb — Just the News (@JustTheNews) May 25, 2021

More than anyone in America, Fauci has been responsible for the punishing lockdowns and forced mask mandates. He obviously sought to prolong the crisis for as long as possible because he enjoyed the celebrity status.

Democrats were so impressed that Joe Biden named him as his top national medical adviser soon after the election. Since then Biden has heavily relied on Fauci to drive his push for 70 percent of Americans to get “the jab” by July 4th.

Fauci’s media presence and undercutting of the White House COVID messaging took a heavy toll on Trump. The Don often expressed his frustration with the highest-paid man in government and likely regrets naming him to the Coronavirus Task Force.

With the focus now shifting to the possibility that COVID escaped from the Wuhan lab, Fauci has now become a liability to the Biden regime. Republicans are pushing for investigations into the origins of the virus.

Fauci’s cause wasn’t helped when a 2012 paper was unearthed in which he defended “gain of function” research which he said justified the risk of a pandemic.

BOMBSHELL! Dr Fauci in 2012 wrote that “gain of function” research to juice up bat viruses was worth risking a pandemic: “the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks. It is more likely that a pandemic would occur in nature” @SharriMarkson scoop https://t.co/S7ILuzgnNw pic.twitter.com/iwyPCPctId — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 28, 2021

The Australian reported on Fauci’s paper which has received scant if any coverage in the domestic media. According to Fauci, “In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?”

“Scientists working in this field might say — as indeed I have said — that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.” He wrote.

Biden has ordered his intelligence agencies to conduct an investigation into whether COVID originated at the Wuhan lab. However, considering that they are the same agencies that framed Trump it is highly likely to be whitewashed along with any role played by Fauci.

