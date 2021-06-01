https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/01/not-with-my-children-its-not-gonna-happen-watch-the-best-video-we-have-seen-yet-opposing-critical-race-theory-and-get-tissues-trust-us/

This is spectacular.

Wonderful.

Lovely.

Amazing.

Brilliant.

There are not enough good words out there to describe this video opposing Critical Race Theory.

Watch (and grab a tissue):

One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you’ll ever see. 👏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXOfheV0kJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2021

What a truly spectacular dad and his little girl … LOVE THEM!!!

Goosebumps.

True story.

We have watched this video probably a dozen times now and it just gets better and better.

Oh wow that brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful little girl!! ❤️❤️ — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) June 1, 2021

I want to hug both of them. — PetsareNOTdisposable🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) June 1, 2021

Same.

This is what a great Dad sounds like. — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) June 1, 2021

Such a sweet little lady — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) June 1, 2021

This is beautiful. — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) June 1, 2021

And THIS is who Americans really are. Don’t let the rhetoric and narrative tell you otherwise.

***

