https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b710507331e72e88dddf5d
A body that is believed to be that of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson was found in a Jasper, Texas, motel room Tuesday, Houston police said….
Read everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day 2021, including when Amazon Prime Day is happening this year and what Prime Day deals to expect….
Many of the greatest crimes in history have been perpetrated by governments. This isn’t limited to global, civilization-sized crimes like wars……
Emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request reveal him ignoring pleas from a PhD physicist warning against trusting the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 data….
The Biden administration has suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge…