Can the fake news NYT get any faker? I am not an expert on biology but I am fairly certain you can only kill someone once. And secondly, how do you know who killed her? The Israelis pounded the Palestinians in targeted attacks but the Palestinians fire 640 missiles that fell on their own people. The NYT motto should be “All the news that’s sh*t to print.”

Here is the only girl inn history to die twice….according to the NYT:

Once again the @nytimes is caught in a brazen lie in order to vilify Jews. https://t.co/LeijzQo2JU pic.twitter.com/6cGicoubC7 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) May 29, 2021

Once again, are we to believe that the 640 Palestinian missiles that rained down on their own people without killing anyone? The NYT would have you believe that but then again they refuse to be constrained by the truth. Once you take that position, anything is possible. You should have taken the hint when the NYT is right next to Mad Magazine at the newsstand.

Just a week before the Palestinians posted a picture of another girl they claim Israel murdered. However, the little girl is a Russian child model who has never ever been remotely close to Gaza and who is very much still alive. her picture isn’t scheduled for the NYT yet, but it will be,

A supporter of the Palestinian jihad against Israel tweeted:

“Israel is now using white phosphorus on the city of Beit Hanoun in Palestine! It can burn human flesh until it reaches to the bones. White phosphorus is prohibited globally and it’s been considered as a war crime!”

This photo is from 2009. In Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/DHwKxnywmO — cyr (@cyr_actual) May 13, 2021

Palestinians are constantly fabricating atrocities and fake news organizations like the NYT echoes them because it fits their ideology. I would love for news agencies to be licensed and punished severely for printing lies up to and including pulling their licenses. The same thing should happen when CNN or NBC edits a video to hide what was really said. But it will never happen.

From PJ Media

Palestinian leaders have refined lying during war into a fine art. Palestinian spokesmen set out to portray Israel as an outrageously repressive regime, routinely committing atrocities against the Palestinian people, who deserved aid from the international community as much as the Israelis warranted condemnation.

This initiative, too, has been wildly successful. The United Nations condemns Israel far more often than any other nation; many of these condemnations have been based on reports about Israeli atrocities that were entirely fabricated. World opinion has largely turned against Israel as well, as it has an international reputation today of being one of the world’s most unjust and repressive regimes.

