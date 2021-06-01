https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/off-duty-police-officers-stop-gunman-mass-attack-houston-nightclub-shooting/

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman after shots were fired early Monday in a Houston nightclub.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that some of his deputies were working security, off-duty, at Clé, when shots rang out.

The gunman was killed by an off-duty deputy, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said early Monday, according to NBC.

One other person was killed and two others injured.

One of those injured was treated and released after being shot in the leg.

The other wounded individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.

The incident took place at 1:21 a.m.

Police said it was unclear Monday who had shot the other three people, but said it was definitely not the deputy.

According to KRIV-TV, police are not certain if there were other shooters in the club.

Finner called the shooting a “difficult scene with a lot of moving parts.”

“It’s very difficult because the club was very crowded, dark inside,” he said.

In his tweets, Gonzalez shared some information as he had it:

males, one possibly being the suspected shooter, are deceased inside the club and two other injured persons have been taken to hospitals, unknown condition. No deputies were hurt. @houstonpolice will be the lead investigative agency and will provide any further updates. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 31, 2021

“Preliminary info: one male began firing shots inside the club towards other persons. At least one deputy fired shots at the suspected shooter, possibly striking him. Two males, one possibly being the suspected shooter, are deceased inside the club and two other injured persons have been taken to hospitals, unknown condition. No deputies were hurt,” he tweeted.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, according to KHOU-TV.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the alcohol license for Clé nightclub for seven days.

“TABC has issued a summary seven-day suspension of Cle’s license to sell alcohol following the incident Monday morning. The agency was notified of the shooting early Monday and immediately began an investigation, which remains underway. Once the seven-day summary suspension has ended, the club can resume operations pending the results of the investigation,” the commission wrote, according to KTRK-TV.

