As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace posted to Twitter photos of vandalism done to her home in Charleston, South Carolina Monday.

Now Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy isn’t saying Mace vandalized her own home — she’s just posting photos of the vandalism next to a close-up of Mace’s signature to show how similar the writing is.

But wait, there’s more:

Still not convinced?

But seriously, check out the graffiti and her signature:

Hang on … here’s “Jimmy Kimmel Tonight!” writer Bess Kalb:

Truth.

