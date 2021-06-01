https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/parker-molloy-bess-kalb-on-the-case-of-whether-rep-nancy-mace-vandalized-her-own-home/

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace posted to Twitter photos of vandalism done to her home in Charleston, South Carolina Monday.

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Now Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy isn’t saying Mace vandalized her own home — she’s just posting photos of the vandalism next to a close-up of Mace’s signature to show how similar the writing is.

Look at these nut jobs. Whoever did the spray paint used the same alphabet, but other than that they look nothing alike. Maybe Mace Smollett’ed it and hired someone to do it, but this is just embarrassing. https://t.co/Sy31dc5PB2 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 1, 2021

like making an N is some kind of unique DNA fingerprint 🤣🤣 — George_Smith (@P1_W_Michigan) June 1, 2021

See how it curves up and then back down? EXACTLY how Mace makes n’s! — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 1, 2021

holy shit now that you mention it check out the “a” – it’s got a round bit and a straight down bit that curves out. — George_Smith (@P1_W_Michigan) June 1, 2021

But wait, there’s more:

Anarchists sitting around spray painting “Pass the Pro Act” k — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 1, 2021

Still not convinced?

Only vandalizing the power-washable concrete and leaving everything else alone. — Brendan (@nighttrace) June 1, 2021

But seriously, check out the graffiti and her signature:

Only two types of people dot their i’s with little upside-down u’s: anarchists and Nancy Mace. pic.twitter.com/e3BnwOKGjR — Gary Dunion 🍉 (@garydunion) June 1, 2021

Deranged much? — Now With LESS Politics (@BrandonEffDub) June 1, 2021

There’s no resemblance. — Nathan E. Yates, M.S.F. (@NathanEYates) June 1, 2021

I can guarantee that if she was on the other side of the political spectrum you would never even dare speculating about this. — James (@KieselguhrKid) June 1, 2021

Keep trying champ. — Paul G (@paulwg2804) June 1, 2021

Well this is an insane take but ok — Ski Bunny (@sternergulch) June 1, 2021

Oh come on!!!!!! That’s ridiculous — Chuck Seemiller Jr. (@TheKGun) June 1, 2021

The new #BlueAnon theory is that Nancy Mace vandalized her own house. And it’s being pushed by Media Matters. But please, tell me “the right” has a monopoly on nutty conspiracy theories. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2021

So…you’re saying she didn’t do it? — Dr. Gonzo (@DrGonzoB522) June 1, 2021

Hang on … here’s “Jimmy Kimmel Tonight!” writer Bess Kalb:

Ma’am, your handwriting is readily available on the internet. Whoever the mysterious cursing anarchists were, they used upside down “u”s to dot their “i”s. pic.twitter.com/XmWSgm47nI — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 1, 2021

Shouldn’t Nancy be charged with falsely reporting a crime? https://t.co/2UIGKCEUOg — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) June 1, 2021

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) appears to have spray painted concrete on her own property with alleged antifa graffiti. The perpetrator (whomever it may be) was very careful to avoid the house paint and dotted the “i” characters identically to Nancy’s evidenced unusual handwriting style. https://t.co/al0hBSZ3wp — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) June 1, 2021

I’m gonna have to see receipts before I’m buying that serial fabricator Nancy Mace didn’t graffiti her own house to get credulous Democrats to pretend like she’s a victim and not a perpetrator. — Geiiga (@anyone_famous) June 1, 2021

Nancy Mace isn’t some activist that would gain anything by vandalizing her own house. Anyone claiming she did it is just projecting. It’s something THEY would do. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2021

Truth.

