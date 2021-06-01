https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556394-pelosi-floats-democrat-led-investigation-of-jan-6-as-alternative-to-commission

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiDemocrats aim to make Greene their foil ahead of midterms Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn’t be many Republicans in the search party House GOP fights back against mask, metal detector fines MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday outlined multiple possibilities for a House Democratic-led investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create a bipartisan commission.

Pelosi laid out four potential alternatives during a House Democratic Caucus call following Friday’s vote in the Senate that failed to overcome a GOP filibuster against legislation that would have established a commission modeled after the one that probed the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to a source on the caucus call, the four alternatives laid out by Pelosi include allowing the Senate to vote again on the House-passed bill to create an independent commission, creating a House select committee, allowing multiple committees to continue their ongoing investigations or empowering one House committee, such as Homeland Security, to take the lead on investigating Jan. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi ruled out the idea of a presidential commission that had been floated by some Democrats because it likely wouldn’t have subpoena authority or funding without a statutory change.

No final decisions have been made, and Pelosi said discussions will continue so that Democrats can establish consensus on the next steps.

In the absence of a bipartisan commission evenly split between members of both parties, establishing an investigation such as one led by a House select committee would give Democrats control of a probe of Jan. 6.

While that means Democrats would have power over subpoenas and the direction of an investigation, any partisan probe risks being dismissed by Republicans and conservative voters. Democrats could also allow a probe to extend into 2022 as both parties gear up for the midterm elections, in contrast to the commission that would have been obligated to wrap up its investigation by the end of this year.

As for who could lead a possible House select committee to investigate Jan. 6, numerous Democrats have floated senior lawmakers such as House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithDemocrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe Overnight Defense: Air Force nominee threads needle on F-35’s future | Senate panel advances historic Army secretary pick Air Force secretary nominee threads needle on future of F-35 program MORE (Wash.), House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonNew Russian hacks spark calls for tougher Biden actions Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission MORE (Miss.), House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenDemocrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe This week: House to vote on Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission Capitol Police watchdog calls for boosting countersurveillance MORE (Calif.), Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe Republicans try but can’t escape Jan. 6 Progressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill MORE (Md.), the lead House prosecutor in former President Trump Donald TrumpBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor’s desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump’s Cuba policies MORE‘s impeachment trial this year, and Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowFinding hope in the hard unfinished work of building and revitalizing our democracy Colorado Democrat: Fear of Trump, desire for power ‘overriding’ patriotism in some Republicans Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe MORE (Colo.), who also helped make House Democrats’ case in the impeachment trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Gerry Connolly Gerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyRep. Connolly calls for Biden to create Jan. 6 commission GOP downplays Jan. 6 violence: Like a ‘normal tourist visit’ Biden offers traditional address in eerie setting MORE (D-Va.), a senior member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, suggested over the weekend that President Biden Joe BidenBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor’s desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump’s Cuba policies MORE should create a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“In light of the GOP’s cowardly filibuster of a bipartisan January 6th Commission, I urge President Biden to form and appoint a Presidential Commission to fully investigate the insurrection at the United States Capitol, to identify the individuals and organizations who plotted or were involved in those violent acts, and to make recommendations to prevent such an attack from ever recurring,” Connolly said in a statement.

Other Democrats have endorsed the idea of a House select committee dedicated to investigating Jan. 6, similar to the one established last year to conduct oversight of the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If Republicans won’t join us to protect our democracy, we have an obligation to do it ourselves,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), a member of the House Administration Committee.

Multiple House committees have been conducting investigations and holding oversight hearings to review the events of Jan. 6, including the House Administration, Oversight and Reform, and Appropriations committees.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerGillibrand says Schumer should bring military sexual assault bill up for a vote NY, NJ rail project gets key federal approval Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal MORE (D-N.Y.) said Friday after Republicans voted to block the legislation to create an independent commission that “I reserve the right to force the Senate to vote on the bill again at the appropriate time.”

But there’s no indication that at least 10 GOP senators would join with Democrats to allow the legislation to move forward.

Only six Republican senators voted to advance the bill on Friday. A seventh senator, Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyWatch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote Philly GOP commissioner on censures: ‘I would suggest they censure Republican elected officials who are lying’ MORE (R-Pa.), missed the vote but said he would have joined them.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBraun-McConnell bill would protect Americans from IRS surveillance Juan Williams: GOP extremism is poisoning the nation Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn’t be many Republicans in the search party MORE (R-Ky.) reiterated at an event in Kentucky on Tuesday that he and other Republicans don’t think an independent bipartisan commission is necessary given ongoing law enforcement investigations of people accused of breaking into the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory over Trump.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to get away with anything. I think we’ll know everything we need to know. We were all witnesses, we were right there when it happened,” McConnell said. “And I simply think the commission is not necessary.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

