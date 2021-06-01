https://www.dailywire.com/news/piers-morgan-says-morning-show-that-dumped-him-wants-him-back-after-obvious-ratings-issues

Piers Morgan, former co-host of Good Morning Britain (GMB), said he may rejoin his old morning show after he resigned in March.

Morgan said in an interview with the U.K.’s The Sun on Friday that bosses at ITV, the television station that puts on GMB, have contacted him to find out whether he would be interested in returning to the show. Morgan did not give a definitive answer as to whether he would return to the show, but he appeared open to the idea.

“They reached out — there have been approaches. Never say never,” Morgan told The Sun.

“I have no doubt I could take the ratings back to where I left them — but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it that way again?” he said. “I was hired to give very strong, honestly held opinions, which I did. But in the end I was asked to apologize for a genuinely held opinion.”

“As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues,” he added. “It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast. It’s their problem to work out … but never say never.”

Morgan laid out what ITV needs to offer to bring him back on the show.

“I would seriously consider [going back] if I could rip it all up, and do it my way. If I could produce it as well as present,” Morgan said. “I always felt slightly hamstrung there; they never let me have the team I wanted to have.”

“When it comes to work, I’m quite tough and ruthless. I always wanted the best people around me, yet felt there was a little too much reliance on me to do my thing all the time,” Piers said. “There are some very good people at GMB, including obviously [GMB co-host Susanna Reid], but they should have some other people come in to really give the show some rocket fuel.”

Piers added that he would boot “a certain weatherman.”

Morgan left the show in March following a blow-up over comments he made regarding Meghan Markle’s claims of racism and mistreatment by the royal family before she and Prince Harry split from the rest of the family and moved to the United States.

In his final appearance on GMB on March 9, Morgan walked off the set after a heated exchange with Alex Beresford, the show’s weatherman. As The Daily Wire reported:

Beresford, who is also biracial, said Morgan has a grudge against Markle. “I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times.” “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,” he added. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.” Beresford also defended Markle. “There was bad press around the engagement before the engagement and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly to Meghan’s mental health and also to Harry.” Morgan then stormed off the live show, saying, “‘OK, I’m done with this. Sorry. You can trash me mate but not on my own show. See you later.” He came back a short time later and told Beresford that he would stay if they had a debate in a “civilized manner.”

