https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-bodega-gang-shootout-video

A surveillance video caught a wild shootout that police suspect was a confrontation between rival gangs outside a bodega in New York City.

The video obtained by WABC-TV showed several young men outside a bodega in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn at about 8 p.m. on Monday.

One man pulls out a gun and starts shooting at another while the rest scatter. Seconds later, the second man comes back shooting with his own gun. A third man takes out his gun and shoots at the second man, who runs away.

The video only lasts seconds but WABC reports that five of the men were shot in that time. A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 29-year-old was shot in the leg, a 25-year-old was shot in the back, and a 24-year-old was shot in the chest. A fifth man also suffered a shooting injury.

Police had made no arrests as of Tuesday but they expected that some of the men injured were going to be charged in the incident. They suspect a confrontation between members of the Trinitarios gang and their rivals sparked the shooting.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to reassure residents that the crime wave would subside as the city opened up after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

“Recovery is going to help move public safety, public safety is going to help move recovery,” said de Blasio to WABC. “I understand the fear, I really do. And there’s a persistent concern which I’ve heard now for decades in this city of are we going to go back to the bad old days, and I really try my best to help people understand there are so many reasons why that is not going to happen.”

One expert told WABC that de Blasio was absolutely wrong and that opening up the city would likely lead to even more crime.

“Safety produces activity, activity is not going to produce safety,” said Urban Studies professor Mitchell Moss of NYU.

Here’s a news video about the shooting:







Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

