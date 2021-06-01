https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/president-biden-confirms-that-terrorism-from-white-supremacy-is-the-most-lethal-threat-to-the-homeland-today/

President Biden was doing pretty well Tuesday. He recounted the horrors of the Tulsa race massacre in gruesome detail, and it was powerful stuff. Then he kept talking. He talked about how many members of Congress were Klan members (without mentioning party affiliation). He revealed that young black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers and accountants. And he repeated the opinion of the intelligence community that terrorism from white supremacists is the greatest threat to our homeland.

Just last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified that our greatest domestic security threat comes from “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.” Two months earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, tweeted that “violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country,” compelled by that mass shooting in Boulder by noted white man Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

In Tulsa Tuesday, Biden reiterated the intelligence community’s view that white supremacists are our greatest domestic terror threat.

NOW – Biden: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.”pic.twitter.com/pXDeQuVusF — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 1, 2021

This is the most dangerously inaccurate statement I have ever heard from a president. More to follow, I’m sure. https://t.co/te3LHxfMIS — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) June 1, 2021

Lemme summarize: – CRT identifies damn near everything about capitalist society as white supremacy – White supremacy is “the most lethal threat to the homeland today” – CRT is being implemented in intel community, military, police, fed agencies, schools Connecting dots yet? https://t.co/tEK2D0vbkP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 1, 2021

I was spelunking in a natural cave formation the other day when a white supremacist leapt out at me from the midst of a shadow. I quickly dodged his supremacism, but as I stumbled forward I noticed there was a white supremacist in every nook and cranny in the cave. — 𝙒𝙊𝙊𝘿𝘽𝙀𝙀 (@WoodbeeCorner) June 1, 2021

When there’s no war to fight you create one. pic.twitter.com/PqRvJAw4Eo — UncleBuck_10k (@UncleBuck_10k) June 1, 2021

Pandering liar — Tim (@tntDVM) June 1, 2021

The is 100% bullshit. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) June 1, 2021

No it’s not. It’s from ANTIFA and BLM and everyone knows it. — jimni27 (@jimni27) June 1, 2021

Antifa isn’t even a real thing … it’s just an idea.

“Terrorism from white supremacy” Ah yes, what about those BLM ones? pic.twitter.com/p2bFhC8Rw1 — floquitoos🔮 (@floquitoos) June 1, 2021

Literally untrue. — NinetyNine (@Ninetyninetries) June 1, 2021

Seriously just stop it — Shawn Gebbia (@esjebs) June 1, 2021

He’s still saying that even after people realize it’s not — Mister D (@lysolclorox) June 1, 2021

It’s just boomer guilt — CTgamer (@CTgamer063) June 1, 2021

Cringe — Plack (@plackard12) June 1, 2021

No one believes this. — 90s tier DB gifs (@9Dbguy) June 1, 2021

According to his side, though, all white people are white supremacists. We can see where this is going. — pessoa lazarinho (@PLazarinho) June 1, 2021

He said that with a straight face — Randall (@RandallIngram5) June 1, 2021

😮 I am not sure that info is accurate. — Agustin Lara (@laragustin30) June 1, 2021

Malarkey!! — Pat D (@PatDMad) June 1, 2021

I quit trusting the intelligence community when they showed their ass during Russiagate — Luther Heggs (@infieldflguy) June 1, 2021

Name the “intelligence community” and show the data proving this claim. — StevenD (@901_SND) June 1, 2021

They must have nukes. — ᑕᗴᑎTᗴᖇ 〽️Iᑎᗪᔕ (@CenterMinds) June 1, 2021

Tell him to come to NYC and walk around. His intelligence will change real quick — Mr B (@KyleB_PE) June 1, 2021

Maybe he should watch local news in DC and Baltimore. — Mike Rehfeld (@mrehfeld) June 1, 2021

Scary dude. If so, show the briefing to America. #BS — GSP (@stanCSL) June 1, 2021

That’s an inflammatory lie. It’s dangerous and it’s false. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) June 1, 2021

I would say Biden is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. — Vicpac 🇺🇸 (@vicpac22) June 1, 2021

We assume the thinking goes that all Trump supporters are white supremacists, and Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, so therefore, white supremacists are the biggest terrorist threat.

As The Hill reported last month, “Garland dismissed concern from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) who asked whether the Justice Department was investigating with ‘equal vigor’ protests in Portland, Ore., and other cities that were often a focus of former President Trump.”

Meanwhile:

It was a violent Memorial Day weekend for many American cities. https://t.co/lPkztjVg5S — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2021

“Right wing nut jobs” spent Memorial Day weekend with their families, or in sober recognition of the sacrifices many in our armed forces made for their country. Meanwhile elsewhere: https://t.co/nJW4pYYCp4 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 1, 2021

Related:

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies that white supremacists are our greatest domestic security threat https://t.co/0yZGlLlkt5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

